‘My baby’, melts the presenter

Son of Faustão, João Guilherme Silva traveled to Trancoso, Bahia, to enjoy his days off. He, of course, was not alone, no. He has the company of his girlfriend, model from Piauí, Schynaider Moura, 33 years old. She posed next to the 18-year-old presenter and shared the click with her fans.

When he came across the record, João immediately made a point of posting that affectionate message for his loved one. “My baby,” he melted.

In another moment, João appears resting in a hammock in the middle of nature. It was Schynaider’s turn, then, to show affection for her boyfriend, leaving several figures of heart and passionate faces.

The two have been together since the beginning of the year. An international model, Schynaider has three daughters and was married to businessman Mario Bernardo Garnero, 57, brother Alvaro Garnero. She lived for ten years in New York.

João and his girlfriend Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

João rests in the hammock in Trancoso Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

João and his girlfriend Photo: Reproduction – Instagram – Vogue Brasil