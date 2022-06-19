New wave of Covid-19 triggers search for self-tests in Americana

Fourth wave of the disease increased the sale of exams by more than 175% in pharmacies; city ​​has already exceeded 40 thousand cases since the beginning of the pandemic

The new wave of contamination by coronavirus (Covid-19) has triggered the demand for self-tests in pharmacies in Americana. At Rede Droga Raia units, for example, sales increased by more than 175% in the first week of June, compared to the same period in May.

The municipality has already exceeded 40,000 cases of the disease. The last bulletin released by the city hall on Wednesday, the 15th, showed 40,385 positive records, 659 more than on June 10th. The numbers are counted since March 2020.

The Drogal chain also had high demand, both for the test carried out in the pharmacy and for the self-test, said the advisory in a note, adding that prices have not changed since the beginning of marketing, in March. A test costs R$ 69.90. Buying more than two, the value drops to R$ 59.90.

This Friday, an employee of a unit of Rede Todo Dia, on Rua Cândido Cruz, downtown, said that since Thursday, that is, in less than two days, 60 self-tests had already been sold. Each for R$ 29.98.

At Droga Pires on Rua Fernando de Camargo, also in the Central region, demand has been intense since May. “Customers are looking for both the self-test and the quick test. On average, about ten are sold a day”, declared an employee.

In the country today we have 31 self-tests approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). For Raquel Stucchi, an infectologist at Unicamp, in Campinas, and a consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, the self-test is great because it allows an early diagnosis of Covid, and with that the implementation of isolation measures.

But on the other hand, he says, the lack of adequate planning by the Ministry of Health so that the results of self-tests are reported to surveillance means that two-thirds or more of cases are underreported.

“The pharmacies, when contacted to carry out the rapid test, the antigen, they notify the surveillance about the result. What happens is that there is no obligation or notification mechanism for those who do it at home and this is what should be done. We should not make access to the self-test difficult, because this ends up helping to reduce the link of transmission of the disease, what needed was for the Ministry to make a regulation so that we had access to the result”.

An infectious disease doctor who works at the Unimed Hospital in Americana, Artemis Kílaris says that from now on it is only important to report serious cases, called SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which cause hospitalization. “I think that mild cases will be constant from now on, as are the flu and colds. However, in my view, only serious cases are of importance to be reported”.

The report questioned the Ministry of Health last Friday, but had no response.

How it works?

The test is similar to the rapid antigen test, but can be done by laypeople at home. The kit comes with a test device, extraction buffer, filter and the swab – a kind of cotton swab.

If the test is positive, the patient should immediately avoid contact with other people to minimize the transmission of the disease. And, when possible, you should seek specialized care from health professionals to confirm the diagnosis.