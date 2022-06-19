number of suspected cases in Ceará rises to three

Ceará has three suspected cases of monkeypox. According to the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), two new suspected cases were reported. They are from residents of the municipalities of Cedro and Caridade. Since the 7th, a folder has been following the notification of a resident of Maracanaú.

The cases are still under epidemiological investigation. “All recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in process”, informed the folder in a note.

The secretariat points out that after epidemiological investigation of the cases, no displacement of suspected patients to areas where cases were confirmed was identified. Cedro’s patient, however, had contact with a resident of São Paulo, where the disease has already been introduced.

Cedar Health Department reported this Thursday, 16, that the patient is a 54-year-old man. He was hospitalized on Wednesday, 15, at the Zulmira Sedrim de Aguiar Hospital and Maternity Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Last Monday, the 6th, the first suspected case in the state of Fortaleza was ruled out after epidemiological and laboratory investigation.

About the subject









How is monkeypox transmitted?

-Transmission between humans occurs mainly through large respiratory droplets;

– As droplets cannot travel far, prolonged personal contact is required;

– The disease can still infect people through bodily fluids, contact with the lesion or indirect contact with the material of the lesion.

What are the main symptoms of monkeypox?

– Incubation period can vary from 5 to 21 days

– Febrile stage of the disease usually lasts 1 to 3 days (fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain and lack of energy)

– Rash stage, lasting 2 to 4 weeks (lesions progress from macules—flat-based lesions—to papules—raised firm painful lesions)

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags