Oatmeal, chocolate and chestnut dessert: see a tip from a chef who seeks to balance health and happiness in his dishes | Health

(Above, see video of the recipe for oatmeal, chocolate and chestnut dessert recipe, and, below, a complete transcript of the ingredients and method of preparation)

Who said that cooking or preparing food is something that should not be taught to healthcare professionals?

For nutritionist and chef Juliana Watanabe, this combination is, in fact, one of the motivations for her work. The specialist argues that not only doctors and professionals in the field, but the more people develop their culinary skills and the more homemade food is on our plate, the greater our quality of life will be. But in clinical practice, this issue has a differential.

“Patients are the reflections of the behavior of doctors, of the health professionals who serve them”, he says.

Watanabe, who is also a culinary coach, is part of the Doctors in the Kitchen project (@medicosnacozinha), a network of health professionals who are dedicated to showing, through their experiences, that introducing foods that stimulate well-being, such as those with tryptophan, in our daily life is not such a difficult task, but it needs to be exercised mainly through more practical approaches in the doctor-patient relationship.

Endocrinologist Paula Pires, one of the founders of the project, explains that, before this experience, she did not have much culinary knowledge and, therefore, often left her office frustrated.

“I couldn’t make my patient change. We treat obesity, diabetes, overweight and everything I learned I told my patient and he just didn’t change. I felt that every time he came back, he came back worse”, he says.

And this situation, she emphasizes, began to change when she got her hands dirty and started to incorporate culinary practices into her daily life. “And then I started to cook something and tell my patient, how about this recipe?”.

“I realized that it’s no use telling my patient that he needs to lose weight, that he needs to eat well to feel good if I can’t even indicate a tool or even a recipe [que funcione]. Everyone knows they need to eat well.”

Therefore, the doctor says that the main issue for those looking for a better quality of life and well-being is not to restrict, but to adapt the menu and make the kitchen and the habit of cooking more pleasant practices that can be included in our daily lives. day, testing new recipes and different methods.

“Today I say look, I didn’t go to the kitchen either. But buy this device here that will help you a lot, you know. I start to recommend tools to facilitate that process. So, I see that I am more effective in my orientation “, highlights.

Despite this, he explained to the g1, Pires reminds us that well-being is a complex issue and that food should not be understood as an isolated factor.

“It’s no use, for example, to exercise and eat well if you have insomnia and are emotionally stressed or depressed. We have to eat foods that are a little less caloric, but very nutritious. And we need more movement. it’s a healthy mind, less calories, more movement and more nutrition. These are these four pillars”, he says.

Below, see the tip from nutritionist Juliana Watanabe on how to prepare a delicious dessert rich in tryptophanan amino acid that stimulates the synthesis of serotonin (a neurotransmitter that is associated with a feeling of well-being).

Oatmeal, Chocolate and Nuts Dessert Recipe

‘Overnight Oat’ yields up to two servings and contains 280mg of tryptophanrecommended amount for daily consumption.

½ cup of oatmeal (oat flakes or oat bran)

½ cup of milk tea or vegetable drink

½ cup plain yogurt (unflavored)

1 tablespoon honey, cane molasses, sugar or agave to sweeten

1 small banana

30g dark chocolate bar

30g roasted peanuts (without salt) and/or chestnuts

1 of 1 ‘Overnight oat’, oatmeal dessert with milk, chocolate and nuts is rich in tryptophan, an amino acid precursor of serotonin, the ‘happiness hormone’. — Photo: Juliana Watanabe/Disclosure ‘Overnight oat’, oatmeal dessert with milk, chocolate and nuts is rich in tryptophan, an amino acid precursor of serotonin, the ‘happiness hormone’. — Photo: Juliana Watanabe/Disclosure

Mix the oatmeal, milk and plain yogurt in a bowl. Add a tablespoon of honey or a sweetener of your choice. Whisk all the ingredients together and transfer half the portion to a pot or small bowl.

On top of the mixture, add the chopped banana and 30 grams of dark chocolate, grated into chips. Add another layer of the mixture, the banana and the grated chocolate.