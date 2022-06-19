Oil Export Tax Enters Congressional Radar | Economy

Paulo Sergio/Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies

The leaders’ meeting convened by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy is also expected to include a discussion around a tax on Brazilian oil exports. Announced by Lira last Thursday in the midst of the state-owned company’s decision on fuel price adjustments, the meeting should exhaust all possibilities on the subject.

The information on the taxation of oil exports was revealed by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” and confirmed by GLOBO. This Friday, Lira demanded the resignation of the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, and raised the hypothesis about the increase in the rate levied on Petrobras’ profits.

“We are going to gather the college of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy. We are going to double this taxation and try to revert this directly to the population, so that [o dinheiro] don’t go into the government’s cash, so that it doesn’t go to the Treasury and so that it isn’t subject to the spending cap”, said Lira, in an interview with GloboNews.

This Friday (17), Petrobras announced price adjustments for gasoline and diesel. As of this Saturday, the price of gasoline at refineries will go from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter, an increase of 5.18%. With diesel, the price per liter will rise from R$ 4.91 to R$ 5.61, which is equivalent to a 14.25% readjustment.

“We are going to discuss all the alternatives to put an end to this and the discussion about exports will be one of them”, said deputy Altineu Côrtes, leader of the PL in the Chamber.

According to leaders heard by GLOBO, among the proposals cited by Lira are also a freeze on fuel prices or an increase in Petrobras taxation. That revenue could be used to subsidize the shutdown of gasoline and diesel prices, according to supporters of the proposal. Among the leaders, there is no consensus on the proposals that should be adopted.