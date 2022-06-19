Oil stocks shaken by the commodity price drop; Solar stocks shine By Investing.com



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com – Crude stocks tumbled on Friday as the price of crude dropped below $110 a barrel.

fell 7% on Friday and was down about 9% for the week. The industry is being pressured by a growing fear that the US is heading for a recession due to the triple whammy of weakening macroeconomic data, persistent inflation and an aggressive plan to tighten the economy.

In Brazil, Petrobras had a strong retreat due to the drop in the commodity combined with fears of government interference in the state-owned company. The fear arose from statements by President Jair Bolsonaro criticizing the price readjustment announced on Thursday, threatening to institute a CPI on the company’s board. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, (PP-AL) also complained about the increase and would have pressed for the president of the company, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, to resign from the post, which would accelerate the change of command intended by the government.

Petrobras (SA:) preferred shares closed the day down 6.09%, while common shares dropped 7.25%. Other national oil companies had a fall this Friday. Enauta (SA:) fell by 6.12%; 3R Petroleum (SA:), -9.51%; Petroreconcavo (SA:), -2.51%; PetroRio (SA:), -8.79%.

In the United States, the shares of Exxon Mobile (SA:) (NYSE:) fell 5.6%, while the chevron (SA:)(NYSE:) was down 5.9% and Shell PLC ADR (NYSE:)(NYSE: ) was down 4.9%. The Biden administration has urged major oil refiners to ramp up their activity to produce more products, such as gasoline, which has surged above $5 a gallon at retail. This persistently high price of gasoline is squeezing household budgets, and high diesel prices are making operations more expensive for businesses, farms and construction companies.

The actions of Diamondback Energy Inc (SA:) (NASDAQ:) fell 9.4%, while shares of Devon Energy Corp (SA:) (NYSE:) fell 9.7% and from Marathon Oil Corp (SA:) (NYSE:) was down 7.7%.

As much as the Biden administration wants oil producers to increase production to ease prices, the long-term goal is to shift the U.S. economy towards renewable energy, a trend that is lifting solar stocks on Friday. -fair. The actions of First Solar Inc (SA:) (NASDAQ:) was up 7.6%, while SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 10.8% and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) rose 8.6%.