one of the stocks can shoot up to 400%, according to XP By SpaceMoney

What explains the significant drops of Americanas, Magazine Luiza (SA:) and Via? For XP (SA:), the main factors are: the macroeconomic deterioration, the increase in the cost of capital, the increase in competition and the change in the market’s focus.

In the last 52 weeks, Americanas’ shares have dropped 80.36%, Magazine Luiza’s shares have dropped 88.83% and Via’s 85.33%.

Factor by factor

According to the report signed by analysts Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, durable goods – one of the most relevant categories for all e-commerce players – are hit hard by the , more persistent than expected with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the continuation of lockdowns in China.

“Thus, we have seen a strong reduction in the purchasing power of Brazilians, which, combined with a scenario of , translates into a highly weakened demand for consumer goods, especially discretionary and higher average prices”, they said.

They also point out that, since February last year, when the Selic rate reached the lowest level in the last 20 years (at 2%), the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) increased the rate used as a reference. for fixed income by 11.25p.p., up 13.25% at the last meeting.

“This strong increase not only discourages consumption by making financing increasingly expensive, but is also a challenge for share prices, since the cost of capital of companies also increases, negatively impacting the value of these companies”, they pointed out. .

In this case, e-commerce companies suffer even more because they are papers with strong growth prospects and, therefore, concentrate much of their value on longer cash flows, explain Eiger, Senday and Suedt.

Another facet of what affects companies is the harsh competition, both between already established players in the sector (such as Mercado Livre (NASDAQ:) (SA:), inclusive,) and with foreign companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:) ( SA 🙂 and Shopee.

“Although we have seen a rationalization of the sector in search of profitability, mainly through the increase in commission rates purchased in its marketplaces, there are still profitability challenges due to the increase in competition for marketing (which translates into a greater CAC – customer acquisition cost) in addition to driving the need for investments in improving the offer of services to the customer (such as free shipping, loyalty programs, cashback, among others)”, they report.

And as the macroeconomy deteriorates, investors’ focus shifts. Eiger, Senday and Suedt allege that they now prioritize profitability and cash generation over growth and, therefore, analyze the valuation of companies from the perspective of a normalized Price/Earnings multiple rather than EV/GMV.

“With this change, investors may find that stocks are heavily discounted when looking at multiple EV/GMV, but with a different conclusion if made based on Price/Earnings”, they conclude.

recommendations

XP does not have a buy recommendation for e-commerce shares as it expects a very challenging macro dynamic ahead, both from the point of view of inflation (which should remain close to the double digit level throughout the year, analysts say) and interest rates (with at least one more hike expected in Brazil and a cycle yet to come in the US).

In addition, Eiger, Senday and Suedt say the recent moves by Amazon and Shopee add risk to the industry’s competitive landscape, as both companies are highly capitalized, have global expertise and have focused on the marketplace platform, where all Brazilian e-commerce companies have concentrated their efforts in the face of the challenging dynamics of durable goods due to the current macro scenario.

Thus, they still see a challenging earnings dynamics ahead, with 2Q22 still having a strong basis for comparison, while not projecting investor interest and appetite for the sector in the current scenario.

Americanas (AMER3 (SA:)): neutral recommendation, with a target price of BRL 40.00 – upside potential of 193.04%

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): neutral recommendation, with a target price of BRL 12.00 – upside potential of 397.93%

Via (VIIA3 (SA:)): neutral recommendation, with a target price of BRL 7.00 – upside potential of 213.90%

