Open your eyes Ludmilla! Daniela Mercury drools over Brunna Gonçalves on top of the trio; watch video

Published on 06/18/2022 at 11:19 am

One of the main attractions of the São Paulo micareta, Daniela Mercury decided to invite the dancer Brunna Gonçalves to join her trio, last Thursday (16). It turns out that the ex-BBB stole the show by appearing with a devastating look, wearing tiny shorts with part of her butt on display, which ended up discouraging the singer.

Unable to disguise it, the Rainha do Axé insisted on giving it a “check” and the reaction went viral on the web. In the footage, the singer appears “drying” Ludmilla’s wife, focusing the view directly on the girl’s butt. The video caused controversy on the web, as the Bahian is married to Malu Verçosa, who was also present at the event.

In the comments, several netizens commented on the situation. “Open your eyes Ludmila…” warned one. “You have that face: I wanted to”, joked another. “Who wouldn’t? Very beautiful and friendly!”, praised another.

