‘Our little one’; couple has four other children

The moment is special for Juliano Cazarré. That’s because it’s time for the birth of his youngest daughter, Maria Guilhermina, the result of his relationship with his wife, Letícia Cazarré. And the two are already preparing for the good time: the couple embarked for São Paulo, where the child will be born. The actor’s wife, who plays the pawn Alcides in “Pantanal”, shared with fans the moment when the two boarded for the airport this Saturday.

“To São Paulo to receive our little one. Sacred Heart of Jesus, we trust you! With you, even the most unexpected adventures become smooth walks, Cazarré. I love you eternally, my heart!”, she described the scene and still declared herself to her husband, in a text shared on her page on social networks.

Juliano and Letícia are parents of four other children. Vincent, 11 years old; Ignatius, 9; Gaspar, from ; in addition to Maria, one year old.

Famous and anonymous friends wished the couple a good time. “God accompany you”, declared Guito, the Tiberius in “Pantanal”. “God bless and have a good time!”, “I wish you a good time, watered with love and divine light!!! A tight hug, Lelê”, are other affectionate messages.

