Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) suggested a stabilization fund to contain the rise in fuel prices | Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) suggested the creation of a stabilization fund to contain the rise in fuel prices. The idea has already been discussed within the scope of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), but faces resistance from the economic team.

“If the situation of fuel prices is getting out of control, the Government must accept to share the huge profits of Petrobras with the population, through a price stabilization account in times of crisis”, declared Pacheco on Friday (17). ) on twitter.

For Pacheco, the Petrobras and Government dichotomy is “non-existent”, since the Union is the majority shareholder of the state-owned company and its board is appointed by the government. “Furthermore, similar measures are being taken by other countries in favor of their economy and their population,” he added.

The senator highlighted that the Senate approved “numerous” matters that were “within its reach” to collaborate with the control of the high cost of fuels and demanded “fast and effective measures by Petrobras and its parent company, the Union”.

“Since the government is against discussing the company’s pricing policy and interfering in its governance, the stabilization account is an alternative to be considered”, concluded Pacheco.