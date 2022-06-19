Paloma is Patricia Poeta’s sister and the two have already disputed audience

Paloma Poeta will present “Spectacular Sunday” that will air tomorrow on Record TV. The journalist will replace Carolina Ferraz, who tested positive for covid-19. The information was confirmed last Friday by splash.

A Record employee since 2015, the sister of Patrícia Poeta, from Rede Globo, was called to present “Fala Brasil”. At the time, the two sisters competed for audience on Saturday mornings, since Patrícia was presenting “É de Casa”, on Globo. The then rookie started the newspaper at 7:25 am and ended at 12:00 pm, while her sister started the variety show at 6:50 am and also ended at noon. Paloma replaced Carla Cecato, who had been fired from Record.

She, who also continues to work as a reporter, accumulates participation in the weather forecast of “Jornal da Record”, the main station of the network.

Born in São Jerônimo, Rio Grande do Sul, she is the daughter of lawyers Ivo Barcellos Pfingstag and Maria de Fátima Poeta Pfingstag. Paloma Poeta is 16 years younger than Patrícia and also has another sister, Paula, who, like her parents, followed the path of law. However, Paloma is also interested in the subject and, as she says in her Instagram bio, she divides her time between being a reporter and a law student.

She started her journalist career in Rio Grande do Sul, first at the Band branch in the state, but was fired in 2015 along with 24 colleagues due to a financial crisis. Later, as a reporter for Record, she even presented the “Rio Grande Record”. Today, she lives in Rio de Janeiro.

Paloma got married in November 2021 to Luiz Piratininga, director of journalism at Record TV Rio. The celebration took place in Porto Alegre (RS) and had Patrícia Poeta as godmother.

“Living my little fairy tale: I married the love of my life”, wrote Paloma Poeta when sharing photos of the ceremony on social media.