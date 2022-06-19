‘Pantanal’: Tenório discovers that his son got Guta pregnant

Murilo Benício, the Tenório from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of the novel “wetland“, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will discover that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) got Guta (Julia Dalavia) pregnant.

At a certain point, Marcelo and Guta will already know that they are not brothers and, therefore, they will be free to assume the romance. However, they will prefer to hide everything from Tenório, who will think that his daughter is expecting a baby from his own brother:

– You were always a crazy crazy, Guta, but I never thought you were so much! This is the height of shamelessness, of lack of character! I will not allow you to have this child.

Determined to hide the secret about Marcelo’s paternity, Guta will let Tenório disown his grandson:

– Then you’ll have to kill me!

– Have you lost your mind?

– Maybe I’ve lost. And now that you know the truth, do as you please.

The highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: