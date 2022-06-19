Patrick de Paula regains space with Castro in Botafogo and promises evolution: “Patrick is coming back” | botafogo

It still wasn’t a performance to fill the eyes of the fans, but it served as a kick-off to turn the page of criticism and the weight of “the most expensive reinforcement in the history of Botafogo”. Patrick de Paula came from just 15 minutes in the team’s last four games until he left the starting lineup and played the entire match against São Paulo.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who cost 6 million euros (R$ 33 million at the time of the negotiation with Palmeiras), got applause in a beautiful bid in the second stage and gave an air of reconstruction in a beginning far from what was dreamed of at Alvinegro. And he promises evolution:

– Patrick is coming back – commented on the departure of Nilton Santos, after the victory of last Wednesday.

In the defeat to Avaí, the most recent of the four consecutive ones in the Brasileirão until beating São Paulo by 1 to 0, Patrick was the fifth option of the technician, who chose Luís Oyama and Tchê Tchê as starters. In addition, the commander promoted the entry of Del Piage and Kayque and ended the game with two substitutions to be made.

But he was selected from the start by Luis Castro and helped Botafogo against São Paulo. Patrick valued the effort of the whole group and of him in particular. He also commented on the criticism he received recently, including when his commitment at the beginning of Alvinegro was questioned.

– When I arrived, I said that playing in Rio de Janeiro, my backyard, is something else. I’m very happy and when my name goes around it’s because everyone knows my potential. You know what I’ve done and that a lot can be expected – said the midfielder.

– I’ve always been committed to my work, it’s a child’s dream to play in a big team, to play in big championships. Whoever speaks badly will praise later. I try to keep my head clear, focus on my family because my family depends on me. I know the fans want to see good games from me. But I can’t control the mouths of others out here. Let the people talk – Patrick said, smiling.

In the games in which he played for Botafogo, Patrick won five, drew three and lost two games. He started seven times, came off the bench another three. In the time he was on the field, the Bota team scored 11 goals and conceded six. He specifically scored twice, against Ceilândia (on the return of the third round of the Copa do Brasil) and Fortaleza.

Botafogo returns to the field this Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), in Beira-Rio against Internacional. The match is valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Bota is in 14th place, with 15 points.

