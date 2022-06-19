Paulo Sousa evaluates going to FIFA against Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Coach demands to receive R$ 6 million with the breach of contract with Rubro-Negro

Paulo Sousa was fired by Flamengo last Thursday (09), after a 1-0 loss to Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brasileirão. With the resignation of the position, the coach and Rubro-Negro began negotiations for the payment of the termination fine, but the agreement has not yet been signed and the Portuguese is considering going to FIFA against Mais Querido.

Paulo Sousa’s termination fine is around R$ 6 million, as it covers outstanding salaries until the end of 2022. However, last Friday (17), Flamengo’s Legal Department sent documentation with lower numbers who were under contract and the Portuguese coach was irritated by the negotiation, as they had already reached an agreement for the full payment of the amount in installments. The information is from journalist Diogo Dantas.

For this reason, the Portuguese coach remained in Rio de Janeiro in order to immediately resolve the final procedures of the negotiation with Rubro-Negro. However, the conversation remains paralyzed and the coach is already considering going to FIFA to demand full payment of the fine.

With negotiations at a standstill, Paulo Sousa will return to Portugal on Tuesday (21). The coach awaits the red-black board to resume with the terms agreed in the contract and, if there is a positive outcome, the Portuguese will take all measures to receive the full amount, which revolves around R$ 6 million.