Petrobras loses BRL 27 billion in value after Bolsonaro and lira speeches | Economy

Published 06/17/2022 21:51 | Updated 06/17/2022 22:00

Brasília – Petrobras shares closed yesterday’s trading session sharply down after the government received as an affront the readjustment of gasoline and diesel prices announced by the state-owned company during the morning. The crossfire contributed to a 7.25% drop in the company’s common stock and a 6.09% drop in preferred stock. Throughout the day, the shares fell by almost 10%, after the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said that the government can double the taxation of the state-owned company’s profits to revert to the benefit of the consumer. With that, Petrobras ended the trading session with a loss of R$ 27.3 billion in market value in just one day.

“The market saw the fuel readjustment as insufficient because the lag, for the international price, was already very large, which explains part of the fall in shares. But there is also a more difficult environment for shares abroad”, said Wagner Varejão , specialist at Valor Investimentos.

In addition, the expert adds that investors’ perception of the tension between the government and Petrobras is bad and influenced yesterday’s result. “The market has a bad eye for so many changes of president (in Petrobras), in clear attempts to change the company’s pricing policy. What has helped a little is that the government faces extreme difficulty in doing this,” he said.

SCHOLARSHIP FALL

The fall of Petrobras accentuated the fall in the Brazilian stock market, already influenced by a greater concern of investors with the increase in interest rates by central banks and a possible slowdown of the economy in rich countries.

After running the day with losses above 3%, the Ibovespa closed the trading session down 2.90%, at 99,824.94 points, the lowest closing level since November 4, 2020. With the increase in risk perception, the dollar rose 2.35% and closed at R$5.14.

The Stock Exchange ended the week with a drop of 5.36%, the third consecutive negative weekly performance. In June, the decline now reaches 10.35%, surpassing the fall of 10.10% in April.