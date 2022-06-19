Petrobras will lose another R$ 30 billion on Monday with CPI, says Bolsonaro – 06/18/2022 – Mercado

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (18) that the market value of Petrobras should drop another R$ 30 billion due to the articulation, commanded by him, for the opening of CPI on the state-owned company.

During a speech at an evangelical cult in Manaus (AM), the president blamed minority partners for the company’s fall in value. Last Friday (17), the state-owned company lost R$ 27.3 billion in market value, according to the financial data platform Economática, due to the government’s reaction to the new fuel adjustment.

“Most of the minority [são] pension fund companies in the United States that earn an average of R$ 6 billion per month. Money from you who put fuel in cars. Petrobras lost BRL 30 billion. I believe that, on Monday (18), with the CPI, he will lose another 30,” Bolsonaro said.

“They don’t think about Brazil. It turned Petrobras football club into its president, directors, directors and minority shareholders.”

The government’s reaction to the state-owned company was one of the components of a speech lasting more than an hour to faithful of the Resurrection Ministry who participated in the Act of Apostolic Unction in the capital of Amazonas.

“Let’s go after Petrobras”, said Bolsonaro, to the applause of the faithful present.

The strong reactions to increases in gasoline and diesel prices sparked a warning signal among minority shareholders of Petrobras. They fear an advance by the government and centrão parties on the state-owned company’s strategy and boards.

Representative of minority shareholders on the board of directors, lawyer Francisco Petros even sent a letter to the Ministries of Mines and Energy and the Civil House to try to open a space for negotiations.

In the text, he suggests freezing readjustments for 45 days in exchange for maintaining the company’s governance system, which was reinforced during the Michel Temer (MDB) government to improve the state-owned company’s shield against political interference.

Bolsonaro has been trying to change the command of the state-owned company since the end of May, when he appointed Caio Paes de Andrade to replace José Mauro Coelho as president of the company, but the process comes up against governance rules.

Andrade can only take over after his name is evaluated at a shareholders’ meeting, which will only be convened after analyzing the CVs of ten names nominated by the government to renew the board.

After convening the meeting, it is necessary to respect a minimum period of 30 days for the meeting to be held. The government tries to force Coelho’s resignation to expedite the change in command, but has not yet succeeded.

Minorities fear the advance of Centrão parties over the direction of the company, which should be renewed with the arrival of Paes de Andrade. A representative of private investors says the battle is now not over prices, but over the board.