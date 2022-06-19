Playboi Carti photographer says the rapper’s concert in Brazil was the best performance he’s ever seen

Henry Hwu has seen great shows in his life, but he believes that Carti’s show in Brazil was the best.

Rapper Playboi Carti did a great show in São Paulo this Friday (18) at Festival Cena 2k22. The American rapper closed the first day of the festival with a flourish, drawing a crowd of fans who had been waiting for a concert by the artist in the country for a long time.

Carti stood out with an extremely punk-influenced performance, driving the crowd wild with his tracks, along with his guitarist, who was highly praised. The fans who came to the show liked what they saw, but it looks like it wasn’t just them. The rapper’s official photographer, Henry Hwu, said that this was probably the best performance he’s ever seen.

The artist who follows the rapper’s tour and has photographed other established names in hip hop, took to his Instagram account to talk about the show. “This era of Carti is the best ever. This is probably the best performance I have ever seen.”

Unfortunately, fans who did not attend the event missed the presentation, as this year the festival did not broadcast on the internet and apparently the artist’s team did not authorize any filming, as a black bag was placed on the main camera before Carti took the stage. .