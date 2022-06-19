Powerful fruits that help improve fatty liver health

O liver it is the organ responsible for the purification of the human organism and deserves attention for its state of health. Liver malfunction greatly compromises quality of life and poses serious risks.

It falls into the group of vital organs for people, such as the heart, brain and lungs, for example. If you have fatty liver, check out some fruits that can be helpful.

Fatty liver needs to be tackled

Presence of visceral fat in the liver is not an easy situation and should be considered as something to be fought. Fatty liver can bring several health problems and lead to a general malfunction of the body.

The good news is that through food it is possible to ensure greater protection of the liver. One of the most frequent problems is the accumulation of visceral fat in this region. For this, it is important to have a balanced diet in order not to overload this organ.

Suggested dietary changes:

Swap canola oil for olive oil or avocado oil;

Swap white rice for cauliflower rice or brown rice with grains;

Replace the potato with sweet potato;

Regular ice cream, rich in saturated fat, should be replaced by frozen yogurt;

Eat low carb fruits (usually red) instead of the most caloric ones

Fruits that improve fatty liver:

1 – Avocado

Avocado is a rich source of nutrients and, of course, it should be included in the diet. It has a lot of glutathione, which is a type of antioxidant capable of acting directly on the liver and protecting the organ.

2 – Apple

Apples help to lower blood sugar levels and can also be used to improve fatty liver health. The high level of antioxidants can do a lot of good for the organ. More than that, the malic acid present in apples prevents the appearance of kidney and liver stones.

3 – Lemon

Citrus products are usually very good for liver health. Lemon is one of the most emblematic ingredients and is rich in vitamin C. You can invest in oranges, grapefruits, tangerines and tangerines as well.