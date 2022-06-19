Presenter of É De Casa exposes regret and collapses at Globo

After controversy at É De Casa, Talitha Morete publicly apologizes and shows regret

Talitha Morete used the first few minutes of it’s from home this Saturday (18) to apologize for the episode in which she was accused of racism last Saturday. In the scene, the presenter of Globe asked the confectioner Silene to serve the candy she made and the situation was considered embarrassing by the public.

At the time, Talitha Morete’s situation was alleviated after Manoel Soares realized his colleague’s attitude. “Let’s do this? I’m going to be your waiter and you’re going to guide me to who I’m going to serve, because you’re not going to serve anyone,” he said.

She had already apologized on social media and thought it best to make another public statement. “I wanted to start today’s show by apologizing to you from home. I’ve already done this on social media, but I want to ask here too, as I already did with Dona Silene, who I invited last week to come here to share with us a recipe of hers, for a wonderful cocada”, she began in É From home.

Presenter makes a retraction

Then, the presenter of Globo made her retraction. “And I asked Dona Silene to serve the cocada she made for us, when in fact I should have served her. So I messed up, I want to turn this episode here into learning,” she shot her.

“It was a learning experience not only for me, but for many people, and I would also like to thank my colleague Manoel Soares for taking care of Mrs. Silene. It is very important when we are in a diverse group that proves how the world can be better when it includes everyone”, he added.

“So, Dona Silene, my love, all my love and respect for you and I hope and wish that you sell a lot of cocada”, concluded Talitha at É De Casa.