President of the Parada says he will not shout ‘Lula Lá’ or ‘Fora Bolsonaro’







São Paulo’s LGBT Pride Parade – APOGLBT Photo: São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade – APOGLBT / São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade – APOGLBT

With the theme “Vote with pride – for a policy that represents”, the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, presented by Terra and Smirnoff, returns to Avenida Paulista, in the central region of São Paulo, this Sunday, 19, more politicized. Even so, the president of the organization of the parade, Claudia Regina dos Santos Garcia, defines the event as ‘a non-partisan movement’.

“I’m not going to pull either ‘Lula Lá’ or ‘Fora Bolsonaro'”, she says in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. “I will not speak for or against a candidate, we are a non-partisan movement. But we will defend a vote that is representative of our rights, a progressive vote, both in the executive and in the parliament”, pointed out Garcia, who has been president of Parada since 2017.

Despite having a trajectory linked to the founding of the PT, she claims to respect ‘everyone’s vote, even because there are Bolsonaristas in the community.’ But she emphasizes the setback in guaranteeing LGBTQIA+ rights in the Bolsonaro government and criticizes the lack of public resources directed towards awareness campaigns and inclusive policies.

“In 2005, we went to schools to talk about diversity. Today there is no space for that”, points out Garcia, who says that the attacks on the president and his allies may have had the opposite effect on society. According to her, there are many more reports and reports of violence committed against the gay community, “at a level that has not been seen since the 1970s.”

But, parallel to this setback, Garcia cites a greater collective commotion against racism and homophobia and highlights the strength that trans artists have gained in recent years both on social media and in concerts.

#TerraNaParada

Terra and Smirnoff present the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, which this year has the theme “Vote with pride – for a policy that represents”. Follow the full coverage of the event on Terra NÓS, Terra’s diversity vertical, and stay on top of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Paulista and around the world. And using the hashtag #TerraNaParada on your social networks you can join us!