prize rises to BRL 35.2 million after contest accumulates

With no winner, Timemania’s 1797 contest rolled over. No bet hit today (18) the seven tens drawn (01-08-18-51-63-73-76), which meant that the prize pool for the next draw was estimated at R$ 35.2 million.

O Ponte Preta – SP was the heart team drawn in this contest. 29,547 bets took the prize of R$ 7.50.

Another seven bets matched six of the drawn numbers and won the lottery’s second main prize: R$ 69,880.01. Another 450 tickets scored five numbers, taking a prize of R$ 1,552.88 each. There were still 9,320 winning bets with four hits and 95,855 with three hits.

How do I participate in the next Timemania draw?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus your favorite team, at Caixa-accredited lotteries, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws seven numbers and a heart team. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one type of bet: 10 numbers and the heart team. For this you pay R$ 3,00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the jackpot, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To hit six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

