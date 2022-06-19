PS4 and PS5 will have a lot of big games in 2023; See list!

With Summer Game Fest properly presented, many games of different genres and platforms were revealed. On PS4 and PS5 it would be no different and the list of debuts for Sony’s consoles next year is quite impressive.
As usual, many of the titles did not have a date confirmation, but it is interesting to point out that many publishers have already stipulated a period. Resident Evil 4 Remake, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us standalone multiplayer are just a few examples. Check out the list of PS4 and PS5 below:
- Dead Space — January 27, 2023
- Resident Evil 4 — March 24, 2023
- Trails to Azure — Early 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI — Winter 2023
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — Summer 2023 (debut may take place between December 2023 and March 2024)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — Summer 2022 (debut may take place between December 2022 and March 2023)
- Alan Wake 2 — 2023
- Blasphemous 2 — 2023
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — 2023
- Eternals — 2023
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink — 2023
- Exoprimal — 2023
- New Layers of Fears — 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — 2023
- Persona 3 Portable — 2023
- Persona 4 Golden — 2023
- Pragmatist – 2023
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — 2023
- Street Fighter 6 — 2023
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — 2023
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails — 2023
- The Plucky Squire — 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 — 2023
- Trails into Reverie — 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — 2023
- The Last of Us standalone multiplayer — 2023
PS5 reaches 20 million units sold worldwide
Sony announced in early June that the PS5 has sold more than 20 million units since its debut in November 2020 — even with a shortage of semiconductor chips. Does the list above have the potential to further leverage console numbers? Check out the details!