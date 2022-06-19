PS4 and PS5 will have a lot of big games in 2023; See list!

With Summer Game Fest properly presented, many games of different genres and platforms were revealed. On PS4 and PS5 it would be no different and the list of debuts for Sony’s consoles next year is quite impressive.

As usual, many of the titles did not have a date confirmation, but it is interesting to point out that many publishers have already stipulated a period. Resident Evil 4 Remake, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us standalone multiplayer are just a few examples. Check out the list of PS4 and PS5 below:

Dead Space — January 27, 2023

Resident Evil 4 — March 24, 2023

Trails to Azure — Early 2023

Final Fantasy XVI — Winter 2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — Summer 2023 (debut may take place between December 2023 and March 2024)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — Summer 2022 (debut may take place between December 2022 and March 2023)

Alan Wake 2 — 2023

Blasphemous 2 — 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — 2023

Eternals — 2023

Granblue Fantasy: Relink — 2023

Exoprimal — 2023

New Layers of Fears — 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — 2023

Persona 3 Portable — 2023

Persona 4 Golden — 2023

Pragmatist – 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — 2023

Street Fighter 6 — 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — 2023

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails — 2023

The Plucky Squire — 2023

The Wolf Among Us 2 — 2023

Trails into Reverie — 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — 2023

The Last of Us standalone multiplayer — 2023

PS5 reaches 20 million units sold worldwide

Sony announced in early June that the PS5 has sold more than 20 million units since its debut in November 2020 — even with a shortage of semiconductor chips. Does the list above have the potential to further leverage console numbers? Check out the details!