Raniel scores, Vasco beats Londrina, remains unbeaten and takes the second place in Série B

O Vasco relied on Raniel’s opportunism to maintain his unbeaten record and defeat Londrina 1-0, at Estádio do Café, on Saturday afternoon. As a result, the Cariocas took second place in the Serie B with 27 points, four behind the leader Cruzeiro. The hosts continue with 15, in 11th position, but with two games less.

Vasco’s next commitment will be on Friday, the 24th, at 7pm, against another team from Paraná: Operário, in São Januário. Londrina, in turn, enters the field on the same day and time against Guarani, also at Estádio do Café.

+ Check and simulate the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B table



LONG BALL

Vasco started the game exploring the long ball to try to break the lines of Londrina. In the first chance, Anderson Conceição made the throw and found Gabriel Pec in the area. The forward headed the goalkeeper’s exit, but Matheus Nogueira made the save. In another good finish, Getúlio received the throw, passed the defender’s back, but missed the finalization.

MALTIN ​​CROSS BATMAN

After a good start, Cruz-Maltino saw the hosts in danger with Mirandinha. The player received at the entrance of the area and risked from afar. The ball went close to the crossbar of Thiago Rodrigues. The Vasco archer had to work on a shot by Douglas Coutinho, who took advantage of Anderson Conceição’s failure and kicked towards Batman’s goal.

IN CROSS

Londrina, then, decided to explore the left side with Eltinho, who crossed, in measure, to Douglas Coutinho. The attacker, however, missed the header and sent it out. In the next move, Andrey advanced, dribbled the opponent and kicked over the archer from Paraná. At the end of the first half, Jhony Lucas finished and hit Vasco’s crossbar.

OPPORTUNISM AND CONCENTRATION

At the return of the break, the Cariocas came back more connected in the game and the ball output improved. Nene rolled back to Weverton, who took a long shot to save Matheus Nogueira. In Vasco’s best offensive move, Andrey opened for Figueiredo, who found Edimar on the left. The side crossed for Nene to touch the ball towards the goal. On the rebound, Raniel opened the scoring for Cruz-Maltino.

PARANAENSE PRESSURE

With the goal, the visitors opted for a more reactive game and took a slight step back. The people of Paraná went in search of a tie and scared. Jhonny Lucas crossed low, and Matheus Lucas shared with Thiago Rodrigues. The goalkeeper tried to take it off with his foot and the ball went over.

In the end, Johnny Lucas entered the area without any marking and crossed to Samuel, who headed badly. With that, Vasco managed to hold the opponent, leave the field with the three points, and assume the vice-leadership of Series B.

DATASHEET

LONDON 0X1 VASCO



Date and time: 6/18/2022, at 4 pm

Place: Café Stadium, in Londrina (PR)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Mauricio Coelho Silva Penna (RS)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois

Public: 7,038 gifts

Income: BRL 257,040.00

Yellow Cards: Marcinho and Saimon (LON) / Edimar, Raniel, Gabriel Pec and Weverton (VAS)

Red Cards:

goals: Raniel (2’/2T) – (0-1)

LONDRINA (Coach: Adilson Batista)

Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos, Saimon, Vilar and Eltinho (Felipe Vieira 36’/2T); Mandaca (Jean Henrique 35’/2T) Mirandinha (Matheus Lucas 8’/2T) and Jhony Lucas; Caprini, Marcinho (Salatiel 14’/2T) and Douglas Coutinho (Watson 36’/2T).

VASCO (Coach: Maurício Souza)

Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias (Weverton 46’/1T), Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Yuri Lara (Matheus Barbosa 31’/2T), Andrey and Nene; Gabriel Pec (Zé Gabriel 31’/2T), Getúlio (Raniel – halftime) and Figueiredo (Erick 38’/2T).