Remo vs Altos-PI: see probable lineups, absences and match refereeing | Brazilian Series C

Remo and Altos-PI face each other this Sunday, the 19th, from 19:00, at Estádio Baenão, in Belém (PA). The match will be valid for the 11th round of the Series C of the Brazilian 2022. The ge broadcasts the match in Real Time.

Baenão Stadium, by Remo, in Belém — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

After two straight victories, Remo was defeated by Volta Redonda by 3 to 0. Leão is in the classification zone, but he cannot waver. The team from Pará has the same score as Ypiranga-RS and Manaus, teams that are outside the G-8. Paulo Bonamigo will not have Daniel Felipe, the defender was sent off in the last game.

Altos is in its best phase in Series C. Jacaré won Ypiranga-RS and Ferroviário and drew with Manaus in the three games that were decisive for their departure from the Z-4. The club climbed four positions in the table after the 1-0 victory over Tubarão da Barra in the last round and begins to see a spot in the G-8.

Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Rowing – Coach: Paulo Bonamigo

The blue coach’s biggest doubt is who to climb alongside defender Marlon. Daniel Felipe was sent off in the confrontation against Volta Redonda, in the last round. Due to the expulsion, midfielder Anderson Uchôa was improvised in the defense. In a press conference, Uchôa commented that he has already trained in the position.

Everton Sena is in the final phase of physical transition, it may be that he will be selected in place of Daniel Felipe. In addition to the defender, Leonan and Rodrigo Pimpão are almost ready to play. It is possible that they will be available for the match against Jacaré.

Embezzlement: Daniel Felipe (suspended) and Ronald (knee injury).

Likely lineup: Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Everton Sena, Marlon and Renan Castro; Anderson Uchôa, Marciel, and Erick Flores; Bruno Alves, Fernandinho and Brenner.

Remo likely lineup — Photo: ge Pará

Altos – Coach: Fernando Tonet

Packed after leaving the relegation zone, Altos is now fighting for its first victory away from home in Serie C. For that, it will face Remo with the team that has been undefeated for three games. Even recovered from injury, the right-back Thumb was spared and did not travel with the delegation. Unlike midfielder Marconi, who was released by the medical department and was once again listed.

Embezzlement: Danilo Silva (thigh injury), Netinho (pubis injury), Lucas Campos (knee ligament injury) and Mosquito (knee injury).

Likely team: Rafael, Ferrari, Ramon, Lucas Souza and Dieyson; Tibiri, Valderrama and Marcos Aurélio; Elielton, Manoel and Betinho.

Possible lineup for Altos — Photo: ge Piauí

Arbitration image — Photo: ge