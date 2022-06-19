Residents affected by the rains in Recife can withdraw the FGTS Calamidade; see how | Pernambuco

The FGTS can be withdrawn by residents of cities where a state of public calamity has been decreed, as was the case in Recife, where barriers slipped and streets were flooded. Withdrawal can be requested until August 28through the FGTS mobile application.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, it is necessary to have a positive balance in the FGTS account and not have made any withdrawals due to a public calamity in the last 12 months. The amount is released to residents of areas identified by the municipal Civil Defense.

In the FGTS application, it is necessary to click on the “My withdrawals” option. It is possible to indicate a bank account, including Poupança Digital Caixa Tem, or another financial institution, to receive the money. There are no costs.

Download the FGTS app and enter the registration information; go to the option “My withdrawals” and select “Other withdrawal situations — Public calamity” and select the city;

Attach identity and proof of residence on behalf of the worker, issued within 120 days before the declaration of calamity;

Select the option to credit the amount to the account and enter the data.

The amount must be analyzed and the credit must be made within five business days. For questions, workers can access Caixa’s website or contact the bank through a toll-free telephone number 0800.726.0207.