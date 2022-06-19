Revenge! Know who to shoot Z Lucas in Pantanal

José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in the soap opera Pantanal (photo: Divulgao)

The death of Z Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in wetland It’s one of the hottest topics at the moment.

Fact that the life of the firstborn of José Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) goes through many twists and turns. One of them is the shot he takes from Teodoro, a jaguno hired by tenrio (Murilo Bencio).

If today Tenrio’s plot has revolved around his second family and the change of life of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), later on in the novel the villain will become extremely vengeful for other reasons.

Tenrio (Murilo Bencio) from Pantanal (photo: Publicity)

José Lencio arouses Tenrio’s wrath

Everyone in the region will discover that he was the squatter responsible, even if only temporarily, for annihilating the family of Juma Marru (Alanis Guillen) and also for the death of the father of seedling (Bella Campos).

José Lencio, in turn, will consider Tenrio a true enemy. Therefore, this kind of friendship that they maintain falls apart and the father of gutta (Julia Dalavia) will prepare her revenge.

Jos Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Jos Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) in Pantanal (photo: Divulgao)

Revenge splash on Z Lucas

Putting the plan into practice, Tenrio hires the jaguno Solano (Rafael Sieg) and puts him to live on his farm. The foreman becomes a member of the family and no one suspects the work for which he was approached.

When it’s time for revenge, the sniper won’t think twice about shooting José Lucas. The boy was seriously injured and disappeared for a while, leaving everyone desperate.

Rafael Sieg be Solano in Pantanal (photo: Publicity)

Sister (Camila Morgado), who has psychic powers just like her future boyfriend Trinity (Gabriel Sater), ‘see’ that Z Lucas died.

However, Z Lencio’s firstborn being in the care of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), who manages to restore his grandson’s health.

Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal (photo: Publicity)

