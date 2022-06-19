Rodrigo Santoro talks about rejection for the role of transvestite: “It wasn’t easy”





Rodrigo Santoro Photo: Disclosure

O High hours last Saturday, 18, was special to talk about cinema, since this Sunday, 19, the Brazilian Film Day. The program brought together artists dedicated to the seventh art and Rodrigo Santoro was one of the guests.

During his participation, the actor, who has 51 films under his belt in a 22-year career, recalled the character who lived in carandiru (2003): the transvestite Lady Di. In the story, she marries the nurse Sem Chance (Gero Camilo).

In the conversation with Serginho Groisman, Rodrigo said that, because of his role in the feature, he was rejected by the public.

“It’s a very emblematic work in my journey. When it debuted, I went to the cinema to see people’s reactions. I was told that some were leaving when Lady Di’s wedding. having worked in television for a long time… So I saw at least 20 people leaving the cinema,” he said.

The actor revealed that he did a lot of research and took the role of Lady Di with great respect. Even so, the public commented and he believes that this may have happened because he was considered a TV heartthrob.







Gero Camilo and Rodrigo Santoro in a scene from ‘Carandiru’ Photo: Sony Pictures

“In that sense, it was very difficult, also because of the issue of the TV heartthrob, and jokes… We are talking about 2002, it was in another world… It was a challenge that I faced with great respect, I did a lot of research, but it was disgusting. I dealt with it all and it wasn’t easy, but I’m very proud of this work. It was very, very strong”, he commented.