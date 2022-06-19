Roger Machado, coach of Grmio: ‘We will have access towards the end’

photo: TV Grmio/play Roger Machado, from Grmio: ‘We will have access towards the end’

Coach Roger Machado, from Grmio, commented on the fans’ anxiety for the team’s definitive entry into the G4, the classification zone for Serie A. After the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, this Saturday (18), at Arena , in Porto Alegre, for the 13th round of Serie B, he warned that the Tricolor will most likely only gain access in the last rounds.

In the commander’s view, the important thing is for Grmio to be among the top four in the last round of Serie B.

“We’re not going to beat our opponents by 5-0, even though from the point of view of expectation by the weight and size of the shirts, there’s a difference in favor of the bigger team. We’re going to face difficulties from the beginning to the end of the competition. And again: we won’t go up in August. We will have access towards the end of the 38 rounds”, he said.

Comparisons with Cruzeiro and Vasco

Roger Machado also refuted the critics due to the fact that Cruzeiro and Vasco had better performances than Grmio until the 13th round.



The coach pointed out that Grmio is currently experiencing what the two great rivals experienced last year in Serie B. The atmosphere in the Arena has been one of impatience and anxiety for the immediate return of the national elite. In his view, Cruzeiro and Vasco fans have already realized that there is no other way out than to support their teams at any cost after a 2021 without access.

“This comparison with other opponents who are big in the Serie B dispute, the opponents have already learned to play this competition because they have been in it for longer. And also the Vasco fan, the Cruzeiro fan, who in the first year of relegation also They were very disappointed with the descent, they also ended up, in a way, generating anxiety, right?”, he commented.

“What I told the athletes at the end of the game was this. We will have to deal with the fans’ anxiety until the end of the competition, and we will have to be resilient to not allow this anxiety to diminish our ability to take the decision on the field”, concluded Roger Machado.