Round 6? Netflix announces the biggest reality show of all time

Netflix announced the production of “Round 6: The Challenge”, a reality show inspired by the most watched South Korean series on streaming in 2021. According to information from the company’s global TV head, Bela Bejaria, the program will be the biggest televised competition in history.

With the original title “Squid Game: The Challenge”, there will be 456 competitors and a super prize of 4.56 million dollars. The numbers refer to the series.

“Squid Game has taken the world by storm with director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We are grateful for your support as we make the fictional world a reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted series and documentaries at Netflix.

“Fans of the drama series are on a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world entrants navigate the biggest competition series of all time, full of tension and twists, with the biggest cash prize at the end.”

Unlike the success that won the world last year, no participant will be killed. The tests and games will be inspired by the episodes, including challenges aimed at testing the players’ strategy, alliance and character.

To participate, the interested party must speak English and register on the Netflix website. There will be 10 episodes, all shot in the UK.