RP supplements agreement between Santa Casa and government to maintain 212 SUS beds

The Municipal Health Department had to put R$ 2 million to avoid breaking the contract

The Municipality of Rio Preto authorized a contribution of R$ 2 million for Santa Casa to be able to maintain the agreement it has with SUS. He is responsible for 212 beds funded by the Ministry of Health. The amounts paid by the SUS table to Santa Casa do not cover the costs and the hospital could break the agreement and stop the service.

The notice that authored the supplementation was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality this Friday (16).

Fernando Araújo, president of the Municipal Health Council (CMS), informed that the contribution was approved after going through an internal evaluation committee and listening to a person linked to the manager. Araújo said that Rio Preto manages to make contributions and maintain the service. Other cities do not.

Therefore, he assesses, Santas Casas end up going bankrupt and other providers end their contracts. That’s what happens in our region, he believes. The contract with the federal government that City Hall will help maintain ends in December this year.

According to the president of the Council, the Bezerra de Menezes hospital also needs its agreement with the federal government for the assignment of psychiatric beds to be supplemented by City Hall.

Araújo says that the SUS table does not even pay for hotels (the room and food served to the patient). This problem, according to him, is what leads the region to be in the current situation.