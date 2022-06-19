São Paulo tests invincibility in Morumbi against only executioner of the year | Sao Paulo

If the retrospective away from home worries and generates questions, São Paulo lives a season of imposition when playing at Morumbi stadium. Without losing for three months in front of the fans as home team, Tricolor faces precisely the only rival to overcome it in this context, Palmeiras, still in March, for Paulistão.

The two rivals starred in the new Choque-Rei on Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), in a duel valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

Since the only defeat at home of the season, which took place on March 10, São Paulo had a streak of 14 unbeaten matches at home, with 13 wins in the period. The very high performance of 95.2% since the setback for Palmeiras confirms the good moment in front of the fans.

Within the Brasileirão, the home factor has also made a difference to support the Tricolor in the fight for the first places in the table. There are four wins and one draw in the five games at Morumbi, with 86.6% of points used so far. Corinthians, with 73.3%, appears in second place.

In the season, São Paulo achieved 11 consecutive victories at Morumbi, registering the second longest streak in the team’s history inside the stadium. The break came in a 2-2 draw with Ceará, a game that preceded last Sunday’s victory over América-MG.

Even Palmeiras suffered in front of the public in Morumbi. In the first decision of the Campeonato Paulista, São Paulo de Rogério Ceni played one of the best games of the season and won 3-1, opening up an advantage in the decision. The rival, however, won at home by 4 to 0 and ended with the title.

This Monday’s clash opens a week of classics between São Paulo and Palmeiras. After the duel for the Brasileirão, the two teams face each other again on Thursday, at 8 pm, for the opening of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

It will be the second playoff between the two teams this season, the first since Paulistão’s decision won by Verdão.

