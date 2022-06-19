SC bets win big in Mega-Sena; know where the lucky ones are from

The Mega-Sena’s main prize of R$ 60 million accumulated, but there was one from Santa Catarina who hit the corner and fattened his bank account. Two bets by residents of Santa Catarina together totaled almost R$ 215 thousand. The draw for contest 2492 took place on Saturday night (18), at Caixa Loterias headquarters, in São Paulo.

mega seineCatarinenses had fattened their bank account – Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil/ND

The lucky ones from Santa Catarina are from Florianópolis and Irineópolis, in the North Plateau of the state. In the capital, a pool of 6 shares won R$ 143.2 thousand. The bet was made at IMJ Loterias. In Irineópolis, a simple bet guaranteed R$ 71.6 thousand to a lucky person who bet on Lotérica Irineópolis.

Winners can withdraw the prize money at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch within 90 days.

In addition, the corner also had 65 winning bets with prizes of R$ 71,634.15 each. The court had 6,645 winning bets; each guaranteed R$ 1,001 and also had a Santa Catarina player earning the court. See the complete list of winners’ cities on the Caixa Lotteries website.

See the numbers drawn: 10-30-31-33-42-52

The Mega-Sena jackpot totaled BRL 70 million. The draw will be held next Wednesday (22). Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in Brazil or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

To bet online, you must register, be over 18 years of age and fill in your credit card number.

