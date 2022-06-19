See what changes in São Paulo’s traffic for the 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade | Sao Paulo

The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) will monitor traffic in the central region of São Paulo this Sunday (19), from 6 am to 9 pm, for the “26th LGBT+ Pride Parade of São Paulo”, promoted by the Associação da Parada of LGBT+ Pride and by the Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights and Citizenship (SMDHC).

After two years of online celebration, due to the most severe phases of the pandemic, the electric trios return to perform the traditional route from Avenida Paulista to Praça Roosevelt, in the center of the capital.

This year, 19 cars will be part of the parade that will start at 12 pm and will feature artists such as Pabllo Vittar, Ludmilla, Pepita, Mateus Carrilho, Liniker, Majur, Gretchen, Tiago Abravanel, Lexa, Luisa Sonza and the Carnival group. Minhoqueens (see schedule).

The theme of the 26th Parade is “Vote with pride – for a policy that represents” and aims to reaffirm the commitment of the LGBTQIA+ community to combating discrimination, respecting diversity and fighting for affirmative policies aimed at this part of the population.

Measurement and inspection of the electric trios at Avenida do Estado, 900 from 5:00 am;

Escort of the trios to Avenida Paulista from 8 am, with the following itinerary: Avenida do Estado, Avenida Tiradentes, Avenida 23 de Maio, Rua Ramon Penharrubia (between the beginning of the access by Avenida 23 de Maio until the access to Avenida Bernardino de Campos), Avenida Bernardino de Campos and Avenida Paulista;

Assembly of the electric trios and crowds starting at 10:00 am: Avenida Paulista (towards Consolação), between Rua Peixoto Gomide and Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio;

Start at Avenida Paulista, towards Consolação, with Rua Peixoto Gomide (near MASP), Rua da Consolação, towards Centro, turning off the sound of the electric trios at Rua Caio Prado and beginning of the dismantling of the trios at Rua Rego Freitas and Rua da Consolação.

From 8 am, between Praça Oswaldo Cruz and Rua da Consolação, in both directions. The transpositions, through Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, Rua Teixeira da Silva and Rua Carlos Sampaio/Rua Maria Figueiredo, will remain free as long as there is road safety.

From 12:00, in both directions, between Alameda Santos and Rua Caio Prado;

Operational locks: from 1 pm

Av. Rebouças (b/c) x access to the Night Illustrated Tunnel;

Av. Rebouças (b/c) x side exit next to the Night Illustrated Tunnel;

R. Major Nathanael x Av. Dr. Arnold;

Av. Dr. Arnold x Vd. Okuhara Koei – turn off to Av. Rebouças (b/w);

Return from Av. Rebouças, height of nº 353;

R. São Carlos do Pinhal x R. Itapeva;

R. Antônio Carlos x R. Frei Caneca;

R. Frei Caneca x R. Matias Aires;

R. Augusta x R. Peixoto Gomide;

R. Marques de Paranaguá x R. Frei Caneca;

R. Frei Caneca x R. Paim;

R. Paim x Av. ninth of July;

R. Augusta x R. Mq. from Paranaguá;

Av. Brigadier Luís Antônio x R. Cincinnato Braga;

Av. Brigadier Luís Antônio x R Al. Saints;

CET’s Traffic Engineering will monitor the interdiction and guide traffic in the region, aiming to maintain fluid conditions and preserve the safety of road users.

For traffic information, incidents, complaints, removals and suggestions, call 156.

Respect the signage;

If you need to ask for information, proceed in a way that does not compromise the flow of traffic;

When you see the guidance channel on the track, reduce the speed of vehicles for greater safety;

Try to use alternative routes, avoiding passing in the vicinity of the event.