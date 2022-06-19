see what the benefits are and what it’s for

It is possible to obtain some benefits by placing the CPF number on the invoice. Photo: Getty Creative.

In order to ensure greater transparency in tax collection, some Brazilian states encourage consumers to include the CPF in the invoice;

The measure also aims to increase control over ICMS tax taxation in establishments;

Even though it is not a mandatory practice, it is strongly encouraged by stores and attendants.

In order to ensure greater transparency in tax collection, some Brazilian states encourage consumers to include the CPF on the invoice. The measure also aims to increase control over the tax taxation of ICMS (Tax on the circulation of goods and services) in establishments.

In 2012, Rio Grande do Sul was the pioneer state to adopt a program to include the CPF in the invoice. Currently, another 14 Brazilian states adhere to the program, including São Paulo, Maranhão, Rio de Janeiro, Alagoas, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Pará, Amazonas, Ceará, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Paraná and the Federal District.

Even though it is not a mandatory practice, it is strongly encouraged by stores and attendants. In addition to helping to avoid tax evasion, inserting the CPF on the invoice can also bring some benefits to consumers. See what they are below:

redemption of values discounts prize draw donations The credit score myth

redemption of values

Some states have programs that allow the accumulation of points that can be redeemed for consumers who include the CPF on invoices. The accumulated credits can be used every six months for cell phone recharge, concert tickets, among other possibilities.

discounts

The states of São Paulo, Paraná, Alagoas, Goiás and Rondônia guarantee discounts of up to 10% on IPVA for those who accumulate invoices with CPF. In the cities of Manaus (AM), Salvador and Rio de Janeiro (RJ) the discount is on the IPTU.

Keep reading

prize draw

Consumer notes are drawn monthly with prizes ranging from R$5,000 to R$1 million. The more notes the CPF is entered, the greater the chances of winning.

donations

The consumer can use the balance accumulated in the program to contribute with donations to NGOs and social institutions. To do so, it is necessary to check with the local Treasury Department to find out which institutions are eligible to receive these donations.

The credit score myth

Some people believe that putting the CPF on the note can increase the credit score. But it is important to point out that this is a myth. Serasa and other credit protection agencies guarantee that this criterion is not used to calculate people’s scores.

According to Serasa, the factors taken into account for this calculation are: negatives, number of CPF queries, amount of credit requested, payment delays and positive registration.