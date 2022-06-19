Serginho Groisman receives diagnosis and is forced to leave Globo

The famous presenter of High hours gives Globe, Serginho Groisman caught the attention of netizens by having his name circulating on social media with full force. Yes, it may be hard to believe, but the journalist from the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster took his admirers completely by surprise after exposing a very worrying news.

For those who haven’t seen it, the hired by the carioca channel shook social media after using his personal Twitter account to talk about a result he received on Saturday night (18). The presenter of Altas Horas said that he was temporarily away from work.

Serginho Groisman said he tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time. In a post, the communicator highlighted that he is doing well and will soon return to the recordings of his program at Estúdios Globo, in São Paulo. “Hi guys, today I tested positive for Covid for the first time. I’m fine, with mild symptoms. Cheers to all!’, he posted, without going into more detail.

As you can imagine, netizens made a point of leaving several comments in support of the presenter of Altas Horas, as a form of support.

“It’s a good thing you have only mild symptoms, thanks to the vaccine. Good recovery and good health!”, declared one. Health friendship! Good recovery. Suggestion: make the audience and guests of your show wear masks again. A propitious question for the moment,” wrote the second. “Our! Get well dear, I know that soon you will be back to cheer us on your program, I always watch you, kisses”, declared another.