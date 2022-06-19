Shaved heads are messing with people this early decade

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – Clara Perlmutter, who in TikTok is known by @Tinyjewishgirl, recently decided to shave her hair and document the act on the platform after seeing the Dyson Airwrap styler go viral, with people curling and fixing their voluminous hair.

Rita Melssen, left, and Clara Pelrmutter in New York; There is plenty of evidence that the shaved head is the first trendy cut of 2022.

“I made a deal with myself that I was going to learn how to style my hair really well so I could finish off all my looks, or shave it off,” she said. In late January, when Perlmutter, 23, was on the set of a photo shoot, she saw a stylist fix a model’s hair. “In that moment, I realized I didn’t have the emotional energy to do all that to my hair,” she said. “I went home and said to my boyfriend, ‘I want you to shave my hair.’ We went deep into the idea and filmed the process for my TikTok.”

Perlmutter instantly embraced the look for its ease and the fact that her hair is now “one less thing to worry about”. It also suits her style. “I like the aesthetic of the dystopian future of the 1990s and 2000s, and I really like the way the shaved hair makes every outfit fit that vibe,” she said. Lately she’s been wearing puffed tiaras over her head.

There is plenty of evidence that the shaved head is the first trendy cut of 2022. Iris Law, Demi Lovato and Saweetie cut their manes. Actor Jordan Alexander, from the return of gossip Girland the model Slick Woods made the cut their signature style.

Camille Rogers, who works in marketing and uses the pronouns they and them, also proudly displays her shaved head. “Every time I shave my head, I feel like a weight has been lifted,” she said. “A new wave of confidence washes over me.” There’s something about that “freshly shaved feel,” she said, that “just clicks.”

Rita Melssen, art director and stylist, shaved her head on a whim and now changes the color from ice white to light pink as her hair grows. She also tries on vintage caps and scarves to change up the look.

“I walk the world very differently with a shaved head as opposed to a head with long curly hair that I had before,” said Melssen, 29. “I feel more powerful and graceful. There is a purity and a ferocity to it. It’s like I’m peeling back a layer so you can see a deeper part of me.

“Plus, I can get ready so fast now, it’s a game-changer.”

For some people who had been contemplating the look for a while, 2022 felt like the right time. “I still get butterflies in my stomach when I look in the mirror,” said Emma Fridsell, 23, a fashion influencer who swapped a pixie cut for a shaved cut. “I feel stronger with a shaved head. I feel taller. I also hope that I can inspire others to not feel the need to fit into a pattern. I struggled with it, and this haircut finally allowed me to break free once and for all.”

Joseph Charles Viola, 26, who works in fashion, also opted for the shaved cut. “Life was heavy and I thought my hair could take some of that weight off,” he said.

Joseph Charles Viola works in fashion and adhered to the shaved head.

Why do this now?

Troubled times often lead to extreme self-expression through beauty. “It’s about owning your identity and allowing you to control at least one aspect of what’s going on around you,” said Rachael Gibson, who traces the history of hair on her Instagram account. Instagram @thehairhistorian.

“I think there’s probably also a sense of ‘why not’?” he added. “If you can’t shave your hair while we’re going through what we’ve been through, when are you going to do it?”

The shaved head has a history, with roots in mourning, religion, rebellion and even ostracism. This story is also what makes the cut empowering and provocative at the same time.

“Shaving your hair can also be a kind of discipline and uniformity for soldiers, or purity for Hindu priests, because hair is associated with sexuality,” said Valerie Steele, museum director at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

“Now,” Steele said, “a shaved head is increasingly perceived as strength and gender equality.”

Viola said, “There’s something about carrying my bag Vivienne Westwood with a shaved head that looks like a gender statement. I don’t necessarily fit in with any sort of gender identity, but I realize that with my bald head and moustache, I’m out of the ordinary.”

Holding a bag “works like a Walter White gay fantasy that I’m personally thriving on,” he said, referring to the character of breaking bad.

For others, the look allows them to experience empowerment in a new way.

“We tend to be so attached to our hair, as if that’s the only thing that makes us a woman or feminine, and that’s far from the truth,” said actress and author Samantina Zenon, who swapped her natural afro hair for a smooth head. “Being a woman is more than just looking like one. We have so many layers, and while some may wear their crown with pride, we also carry a lot of burdens. As I get older, it becomes vital for me to always walk with power, no matter what I look like.”

Rogers feels the same way: “I feel like I’ve regained my relationship with my hair and my sense of self – not just in a euphoric gendered way, but also in regards to how significant hair has been to me throughout my life, growing up. like a black person.”

There’s a lot to be said for a cut that gives you a fresh start and still maintains a world of expression. For newbies like Zenon, the cut is the kind they plan on keeping for the long haul.

“I don’t think I’ll ever want to grow my hair out again,” she said. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times