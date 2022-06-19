Shein puts into practice different front policy between iOS and Android

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Shein puts into practice different front policy between iOS and Android 3 Views

Shein app users noticed a difference when purchasing free shipping on purchases. While people transacting through the iPhone had to spend more, those with other cell phone models were subject to other conditions.

See too: Will you borrow your cell phone? Use guest mode for security and privacy

Those who bought using the iOS system had to make a minimum purchase of R$49 and users of the Android system, R$29. The considerable change generated some doubts and soon went viral on social media in a tone of controversy, with complaints on TikTok that exceeded 1 million views.

The controversy over the practice of different shipping policies was resolved after a response from Shein

The rationale for this differentiation was that operating costs change according to the sales channel. To buy on the computer, the value remains R$49 and this does not affect the price of items provided in the e-commerce that makes weekly collections launches.

One of the complaints highlights a possible violation of the Consumer Code, due to the lack of clarity in the delivery policy. The company quickly issued a statement justifying the action, and that each one is responsible for choosing to use a certain means to guarantee discounts.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Caoa Chery launches the cheapest electric car in the country

The iCar arrives as the cheapest electric car in Brazil for R$ 139,990 Caoa, a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved