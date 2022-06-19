Shein puts into practice different front policy between iOS and Android

Shein app users noticed a difference when purchasing free shipping on purchases. While people transacting through the iPhone had to spend more, those with other cell phone models were subject to other conditions.

Those who bought using the iOS system had to make a minimum purchase of R$49 and users of the Android system, R$29. The considerable change generated some doubts and soon went viral on social media in a tone of controversy, with complaints on TikTok that exceeded 1 million views.

The controversy over the practice of different shipping policies was resolved after a response from Shein

The rationale for this differentiation was that operating costs change according to the sales channel. To buy on the computer, the value remains R$49 and this does not affect the price of items provided in the e-commerce that makes weekly collections launches.

One of the complaints highlights a possible violation of the Consumer Code, due to the lack of clarity in the delivery policy. The company quickly issued a statement justifying the action, and that each one is responsible for choosing to use a certain means to guarantee discounts.