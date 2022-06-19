Sickle cell disease: what is it like to live with pain? | Drauzio Varella

Drauzio Varella Drauzio Varella is a cancerologist and writer. He was one of the pioneers in the treatment of AIDS in Brazil. Among his most successful books are Estação Carandiru, Por um Fio and O Médico Doente.











Sickle cell disease is one of the most common hereditary disorders in Brazil, but little is heard about it.

After Down’s syndrome, sickle cell disease is the most prevalent among Brazilians, especially among the black population. This hereditary condition is characterized by a change in the shape of red blood cells, which are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. In patients with the diagnosis, these globules are more fragile and break easily, which can cause anemiatiredness, jaundice and disabling pain.

In this mini documentary, Dr. Drauzio talks with hematologist Rita Cavalheiro and with Sheila Ventura, social worker at the Pró-Falcemics Association. Sheila has lived with sickle cell disease since she was 7 years old and tells how the condition impacts her daily life. Watch!

