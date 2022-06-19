Simaria appears with her daughter at her mansion after leaving the stage

Simaria, Simone’s duo, shows her daughter in her luxurious mansion, after moving away from the stage and thrills

The singer simariawhich pairs with synonym, published a beautiful picture of her nine-year-old daughter, Giovanna. In the publication, the artist proudly showed the heiress playing the piano in her luxurious mansion and moved fans. In the caption of the publication, the famous added several hearts to show the love she feels for the little girl.

In addition to Giovanna, the artist has one more boy, little Pawel, just six years old. The children are the result of her former relationship with the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, to whom she was married for 14 years. Last Thursday (16), the famous announced on her social networks that she would take a break from the shows to take care of her health.

The announcement came two days after the singer celebrated her 40th birthday with a garland at a luxurious event house, located in an upscale neighborhood of the capital of São Paulo. The party was attended by 800 guests, including family members from the interior of Bahia and famous friends of the artist.

The party turned into the dawn of Tuesday (14) and the birthday girl made a point of honoring her homeland with the choice of a menu full of typical dishes from the northeast. The countrywoman performed with her sister on stage and celebrated the date by singing several hits with other artists.

Announcing his departure from the stage simaria opened up about the pressures he’s been feeling. In an interview with “Domingo Espetacular”, shown by Record TV, which will air on Sunday (19), the famous vented and explained the friction that has been happening with the duo. She stressed that the love she feels for her sister continues and that their union has always been put to the test.

The sisters have been leading a series of fights and disagreements in recent weeks. In the month of May, for example, there was an audio of a fight between the two in the “Programa do Ratinho”. They disagreed about who should sing on stage. Simone explained on her social networks “that brothers fight”, but that the love they feel for each other is greater than anything.

At the beginning of June, another fight broke out between them, because simaria would have felt sick and delayed about 1h20 for the show held in Caruru, a city in the interior of Pernambuco. Simone started the show without her sister, who only had time to sing three songs and didn’t want to end the event.

