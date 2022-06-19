Simaria went to court to get her ex-husband out of the house

If the removal from the stage for medical reasons and the fights with his sister, Simone, from the stages were not enough, the LeoDias column discovered another bomb in Simaria’s life. The singer had to appeal to the courts to get her ex-husband Vicente Escrig out of the house. The information is contained in processes that run in secrecy of Justice that the column had access to.

In 2021, Simaria filed for removal from the home with a determination of custody and visits, stating that he refused to leave the property belonging to the couple. Simaria also claims that he ate his meals locked in his room, as he was afraid of his husband. In addition, the Spaniard, according to the singer’s defense, was psychologically raping her.

On the other hand, the singer’s ex-husband’s defense claims that, in fact, the Spaniard did not leave the property, as he was responsible for taking care of the couple’s children, since he did not agree to delegate the upbringing of the children to nannies and other employees since Simaria was dedicated to her musical career. Vicente Escrig also claims through the process that he had to end his activities as a businessman to dedicate himself to raising his children.

In the request to contest Vicente Escrig’s request to remove the property, the Spanish defense used as evidence that the ex-wife agreed with raising their children, made in this way, one of the lines spoken by Simaria during the 2017 Multishow award: “ I want to thank my husband, Vicente, who never shows up, is always hidden, an upstanding, honest, intelligent guy. I have no words to say how much I love him. If I had known you now, I would have fallen in love with you. I also owe that to you, who looked at Simone and me and said: ‘You have to follow the path, because you are too good, you can’t stay here.’ A round of applause for my husband, folks.”

