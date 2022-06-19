Simaria’s ex-husband fought with a nanny at the door of his children’s school

Having access to the processes of the singer Simaria, the duo with Simone, with her ex-husband, the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, the LeoDias column discovered another case involving the troubled end of the relationship. The singer went to court to prevent her ex-husband from picking up her children at school after the man had a fight with the children’s nanny.

According to the file, the Spaniard tried to visit his children in a “disorganized way, without the consent of the mother (simaria), creating a riot at the children’s school doors and adopting violent behavior with the nanny, scaring the minors”.

After what happened and Simaria’s request, the São Paulo Court of Justice ruled that Vicente could no longer take the children to and from school. In addition, the Court also determined that the Spaniard could not stay overnight with his children on visiting weekends, since he did not have a fixed residence as he was sleeping in his office, without adequate conditions for the children to sleep.

The document also contains a statement from the nanny: “Seu Vicente was at the door and started yelling at everyone, including in front of the children, saying that I was trying to prevent him from staying with them. I tried to talk to Seu Vicente, at least to find out where the boys would be taken, but he refused to answer me. I was quite scared of Seu Vicente and scared of his reaction. He knows I was there doing my job, but he accused me and created a riot at the school.”

The nanny also reports that the Spaniard fomented conflicts and created intrigue involving the children, making them return scared of their father’s visits. In one such instance, the employee reported that her youngest son, Pawel, skipped a birthday party because he was unhappy with the way his father had talked about the family dog, nicknamed Sky.

“Pawel told me that he was very angry that Sky’s fur had been cut and that he didn’t like it. I asked him why he hadn’t gone to his little friend Bento’s birthday, since I knew that at that time he would have already left for the party and he replied that he was angry because his father keeps saying things to him that makes him angry. (…) he told me ‘my father told me not to leave the dog in a diaper and that I have to be angry about it’. After that, Pawel repeated that he was very angry with his father, because he keeps saying ‘things’ to him”, said the Nanny in a statement that appears in the file.

