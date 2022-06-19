Simone and Simaria: understand the fights and the break between the duo – 06/18/2022 – Illustrated

Last Thursday night (16), Simone Mendes took the stage without her sister Simaria, who decided to take a break from her career for the first time.

“As you have seen, Simaria was removed for medical reasons”, lamented the singer in a video published on social networks before the presentation. “Even today is her birthday. God bless her and keep her. I’m here to fulfill our workday. I count on your affection.”

Simone returned to talk about the separation on stage. “I confess to you that it’s very bad for me to be here without her. As much as I may have been too careful. Because brother takes care, brother loves, brother protects.”

The announcement of Simaria’s departure came amid rumors of disagreements between the two, with some public cases.

leaked audio

It was in May of this year that the first public episode of disagreement between them took place, when an audio with a discussion between the duo was leaked during the recording of Programa do Ratinho.

Simone came to comment on the case during the launch of the project “Bar das Coleguinhas 2”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails”, she said.

According to the singer, after the disagreement, the two sat down to talk and apologize because they know when they are wrong. “Above all, there are two human beings, two sisters who love each other unconditionally,” she added.

Show in Caruaru

Even with this public reconciliation, the two soon after had another public disagreement. At a show in Caruaru, in the interior of Pernambuco, in June this year, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt ill and did not go to the presentation.

But when the artist felt better, she decided to go on stage in the final moments. Simone was already saying goodbye to the audience and was interrupted by her sister, who still wanted to sing three more songs.

The moment went viral on social media, and Simaria’s name ended up among the most talked about topics. The case has stirred up fans, who have been divided. While some supported Simaria, others said she would be boring and that Simone would deserve a solo career.

“I am blamed”

Simaria came to speak soon after, in an interview with columnist Leo Dias, who was criticized by her sister.

“Everything I’m going to do I’m criticized by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself?”, asked the singer. About the delay of more than an hour at the São João de Caruaru show, she said that, despite her sister’s requests, she was unable to catch the flight.

“I couldn’t fly, for health reasons, for a lot of stress. I was tired of a lot of work and [com] responsibility on my back. I no longer need to go through that, to show up late because of bad logistics,” she continued.

At that moment, the artist ruled out that the duo would break up.

career break

But it didn’t take long for Simaria to announce that he would be stepping away from the stage for a while to take care of his health.

“My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. Soon We meet again”, says in the statement released by the office responsible for managing the career of the country duo.

According to the note, the removal was a medical orientation.

This is not the first time she has taken a break from her career for health reasons. In 2018, she also temporarily withdrew from concerts for treatment for ganglionic tuberculosis and an inflamed stomach. At that time, however, disagreements between the sisters did not come to light.