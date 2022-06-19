Simone does her second show after the announcement of Simaria’s departure: “I want to thank you for the affection”

Simaria Mendes said this week that she is taking a break to take care of her health

The singer Simone Mendes performed, this Friday (17), her second show without the company of Simaria Mendes, who announced taking a break to take care of his health. Simone released a photo on social media in the city of Conceição do Mato Dentro (MG) and thanked the fans for their affection.

“I’m ready for you my Loves”, she wrote. Through the stories on her Instagram account, Simone recorded herself returning home and sending a message for the attention she received from fans. “I want to thank the affection of the people who were at the show today, a beautiful, nice show…”, she said.

During the show, Simone still had the “presence” of Simaria through a photo being displayed on the screen, in addition to her voice recorded in a song. Last Thursday (16), the countrywoman was alone for the first time without the company of her sister. She was thrilled to sing happy birthday to Simaria and tell everything she thinks about her partner.

Simaria made strong statements about Simone

In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises, Simaria gave an interview giving more details about the end of her marriage, but surprised when talking about her sister, Simone. “You know of the Mouse, who was my cry for help?” she recalled. “Everything I’m going to do, I’m discriminated against by Simone,” she blurted out.