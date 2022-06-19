Simone sings on a boat after Simaria’s departure

After doing the first show without Simaria’s partnership, singer Simone, 38, appeared today in records published on social networks doing a “show” for fans on a boat in Tocantins.

“Humility is here, ok? He was recognized on the boat next to him and he didn’t hesitate to answer the request of the people who were playing live. I’m a fan of this woman who never changed in anything”, says one of the publications, which shows the singer singing while is photographed by fans on the boat in Lago de Palmas.

In her social networks, the singer said that she was embarking for a ‘rest days’.

Kaká Diniz, Simone’s husband, shared some more leisure moments in his Instagram Stories.

Simone and her husband, Kaka Diniz Image: Playback/Instagram

Simaria announced on Friday that he would step away from the stage to take care of his health, and explained that he was following a doctor’s determination.

During the first show without the singer, the duo’s first voice spoke several times about the sister, and opened the game about how difficult it was to conduct the presentation without the presence of Simaria.

According to the columnist of splash Lucas Pasin, Simaria’s name was said several times by Simone throughout the night.

“I confess to you that, for me, it’s very bad to be here without her. Maybe, I don’t know, I took too much care. Brother takes care, loves, protects. Anyway, I just want to thank you for the affection I’ve been receiving from all of you, I hope you are my second voice tonight. And that this show can be marked in your minds and hearts.”

Simaria’s departure

The confirmation came after public disagreements between the sisters became a topic in recent days. Speculation began after the singers exchanged barbs during a performance in Caruaru (PE).

The duo ignored what happened on social media and did not comment on the topic during Simaria’s birthday party. The celebration took place on the night of last Monday (13) in São Paulo.

In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Simaria opened up about her relationship with Simone. Despite claiming that the experience of the two off stage is incredible, she also said that she felt reproached by her sister.

“O [programa do] Mouse was my cry for help, because everything I’m going to do is reproached by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself?” she said.

Regarding the duo’s concert at São João de Caruaru (PE), marked by Simaria’s 1h20 delay and the singer’s refusal to end the presentation, despite her sister’s requests, she said that she was unable to catch the same flight as Simone for reasons of health.

“I couldn’t fly, for health reasons, for a lot of stress. Tired of a lot of work and responsibility on my back”, she explained.

“If Simone and I have to change our careers for all that, to have brotherhood and peace, we change. On the day that Simone and Simaria want to end their careers, it will end beautifully”, concluded Simaria in the interview.

Check out the full statement:

RSS Produções Artísticas e Entertainment, the office responsible for managing the careers of Simone and Simaria, announces that Simaria Mendes, due to medical reasons, will not be able to meet the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to the contractors and fans, Simaria says: “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stages to take care of my health. voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!” All Simone&Simaria commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes.