Simple trick helps make your WhatsApp calmer

These procedures can help you a lot to keep your privacy present while using WhatsApp. Know more.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

WhatsApp is one of the most used communication apps among Brazilians. In all, there are more than 150 million active accounts for both personal and professional use.

Therefore, it is very common to have agitation in messages and many users complain of harassment from other people. To solve this problem, there is the option to mute contacts, which is available for Android and iOS.

In this sense, the WhatsApp feature is used to stop tracking updates from a specific person without having to delete them. That way, the statuses the person posts won’t show up in your list.

Step by step to mute WhatsApp contacts

If you want to avoid following pesky people on WhatsApp, follow the instructions below to mute them:

Access the app and click on the “Status” tab; Go to the status update of the user you want to mute, tap on it and hold for a while; Finally, select the “Mute” option.

If you want to revert later, just go to the status tab again and swipe down until you find “Muted updates”. Then click on the contact status and hold for a while until the option “Reactivate” appears.

By following these simple and practical tips, you can avoid seeing content from unpleasant contacts or reactivating those who have been muted in the past. In addition, you can also archive conversations to avoid further problems.

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

Therefore, these procedures can help you a lot to keep your privacy present while using WhatsApp.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com