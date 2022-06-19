STJ vetoes concert hired for R$ 400 thousand in Goiás

The president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Minister Humberto Martins, agreed today (18) with the sentence handed down by the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJ-GO) to suspend the performances of the band Barões da Pisadinha and the singer Leonardo at the municipality of Cachoeira Alta in Goiás.

According to the records, the artists would perform at the event “1º Juninão do Trabalhador and Festa do Peão”, which was supposed to take place today, and was financed by the City Hall of Cachoeira Alta. The cost of the event would be BRL 1,594,510.00 including the payment of BRL 400,000 for the Barões da Pisadinha show and another BRL 310,000 for Leonardo.

The decision of Minister Humberto Martins, published by the website Poder360, denied the municipality’s appeal request for the Court to review the decision of the TJ-GO. In the request to the STJ, Cachoeira Alta claimed that it would have sufficient financial conditions to fulfill the payment of the contracts and there would be no losses in other areas in the municipality.

The city also replied that the amount of R$ 400 thousand that would be paid to Barões da Pisadinha and the other R$ 310 thousand to Leonardo would not be suffering from “surcharges” as alleged by the MP-GO (Public Ministry of Goiás).

In the decision, Martins highlighted that the records extracted from the MP-GO indicate that the municipality of Cachoeira Alta, with just over 13 thousand inhabitants, “has serious problems with basic services” and that the occurrence of the show would cause damage to the local coffers before ” the precariousness of the services provided to the population and the very high cost of the shows”.

“The concern with administrative probity requires such caution with the application of public funds”, began the minister.

“(…) When the concerts in question are allowed to take place, there will be the irreversible consequence of carrying out the cultural activity to the detriment of public coffers, without the robust conviction that there is no misappropriation of public money”, continued Martins.

The president of the Court also requested that, if the presentations suspended by the decision of the TJ-GO are paid with private resources, the municipality needs to prove the situation to the court, which will pass on the return president of the STJ.

TJ-GO decision

On Thursday (16), Judge Amaral Wilson de Oliveira, from TJ-GO, suspended the contracts for shows in the city. The decision was rendered in response to an appeal by the MP-GO, which had the request for annulment of the event by the 1st instance of Justice denied.

Oliveira declared in the decision that there is a clear “financial incompatibility of the municipality with the expenditure of large amounts for the contracting of artistic shows”. The judge also pointed out that the payment of more than R$ 1.5 million for the event would represent 2.2% of the municipality’s public budget in 2022, in addition to having “indications of irregularities in said hiring”.

“That is to say, it is reasonable to admit that values ​​are allocated to two festive events, to be held in a city of about 13,000 inhabitants, which experiences deficiencies of various orders in various sectors of primary need, mainly related to health and What can be seen is that, despite the dramatic situation experienced, the aforementioned contracts were carried out, whose costs are close to two million reais.”