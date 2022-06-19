Stop smoking with the help of these 3 healthy foods; see other tips

It is not news that smoking is bad for health, but unfortunately many people in Brazil and around the world still use tobacco on a daily basis. However, it is possible to see that some groups are becoming increasingly concerned about their well-being, which leads some of them to decide to stop smoking.

What happens and discourages many is that the process of kicking this addiction is not that simple.

There is currently a diversity of medicines and therapeutic processes that are extremely useful to help people who want to stop smoking, but unfortunately not all processes and medicines are always accessible to all people who would like to quit smoking.

Still, the willpower of some individuals to take better care of their health has made them look for alternative ways to quit smoking that do not require the need for expensive medications.

One of these ways is by consuming foods that are rich in components and nutrients that help a lot.

And if you are one of those interested in quitting smoking in a simple and natural way, leaving this addiction behind once and for all, check out these food suggestions that will help you a lot in this process.

Banana

Banana is an extremely essential fruit in the diet of anyone trying to quit smoking, as it is rich in vitamin B6 and also in the amino acid tryptophan, responsible for the production of serotonin in our body.

But how does this help the individual?

Well, serotonin helps to decrease stress, which is very common during the beginning of treatment to stop smoking. In addition, the lack of cigarettes in stressful moments can aggravate stress even more, so bananas are very useful.

Other foods that can help these people, as they cause the same effects banana, are chocolate, chickpeas, fish and dairy products in general, but be careful with the size of consumption of each of them.

Tomato

Here’s something new that you certainly didn’t know about. Did you know that tomatoes belong to the same family as tobacco? Yes, that’s right, this delicious fruit – often confused with a vegetable – has minimal levels of nicotine, which makes tomato very useful in helping people to stop smoking by providing in small amounts what attracts them so much. .

The best thing is that there are several ways to consume tomatoes: it can be in the form of juice, in sauces for meat and pasta, roasted or even in its natural form as part of a delicious salad.

Carrot

The use of carrots is quite interesting and unusual to help in the process of quitting smoking, but it works.

It happens as follows: the smoker cuts the carrot into strips and consumes it once every time he feels like smoking, holding it like a cigarette. This helps to get rid of the oral fixation of holding a cigarette in your mouth or between your fingers.