“Straight from mother Lucinda’s dump”

Last month, Balenciaga’s destroyed sneakers became one of the most talked about topics on the internet.

Like a good influencer, Gkay delivers what the followers want and the girl loves to indulge in some shopping and show the received paid to the followers. gessica has already made posts in which it shows luxury items with underlined objects from the brands Gucci and Versacebut recently it may have gone a little overboard.

That’s because this Saturday (18), the influencer showed that she bought nothing less than the destroyer sneakers from Balenciaga. the iconic sneakers it is completely worn out, dirty and worn out and is marketed by a astronomical price. The item became one of the main discussions of the Internet a few weeks ago and the footwear stopped in the hands of the content creator.

“You’re asking and I’m going to show you. Guys, look at this! I can’t believe it, you know? Sometimes I do things. I’ll do photos and looks with him,” she said on Instagram. stories. THE instagrammer also made a post and received very funny comments like the one from a personal friend, Álvaro.

“Did you buy scrap metal?” alvaro seeing tennis for the first time. “Straight from mom’s dump Lucinda“, he continued in the comments. “You didn’t even expect this one…”, he wrote. Gkay in the subtitles. It is worth remembering that the Balenciaga is known for iconic and controversial pieces, which reverberate on the internet.