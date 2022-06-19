Suspected case of monkeypox affected care at PA Zanaga

June 18, 2022 at 8:17 am • Last updated June 18, 2022 at 8:20 am

An employee told all patients to go to the parking lot, according to a person at the unit.



Zanaga’s PA had to stop activities this Friday – Photo: Disclosure



The first suspected case of monkeypox in Americana, registered by the city hall this Friday (17), caused a movement and affected the care in the PA (Emergency Care) of Zanaga.

According to a patient interviewed by LIBERAL, around 3 pm, an employee ordered all patients to leave the reception and go to the parking lot, on the grounds that there was a case of monkeypox and they needed to isolate the area.

At the entrance of the post, a sheet of paper communicated that the service was suspended until decontamination. “Doctors treated people in a makeshift corridor,” said one patient, who asked not to be named.

So far, Brazil has six confirmed cases, four in SP (two in the capital, one in Vinhedo and another in Indaiatuba), one in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Thirteen cases are being investigated.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or secretions.

Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions.

The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

disease symptoms: