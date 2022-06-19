Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos celebrate their son’s birthday

Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos celebrated the 11th birthday of their son, João Vicente, at a party house in Barra da Tijuca, on Saturday afternoon (18). Thinking they would have lunch out, João Vicente got a super surprise party.

The theme chosen by Taís was the series The Simpsons, knowing that her son loves animation. The decoration of the party bet on a modern, deconstructed and more adolescent footprint. The chosen menu was a barbecue.

Among the famous guests were Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, who took their children Títi and Bless.

Actress Alinne Moraes also had fun at the party and made fun of forming a “trio of Alines” in a photo with actress Aline Borges and singer Aline Wirley.

Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos (Photo: Larissa Joyce)

Aline Borges, Alinne Moraes and Aline Wirley (Photo: Larissa Joyce)

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso with Titi and Bless (Photo: Larissa Joyce)

Titi Gagliasso plays on the climbing wall (Photo: Larissa Joyce)

Decoration details for the 11th birthday of João Vicente, eldest son of Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos (Photo: Larissa Joyce)